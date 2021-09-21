Darbhanga parcel blast: Two accused sent on 5-day NIA remand

A special (National Investigation Agency) NIA court in Patna has granted remand to two accused in connection with the Darbhanga parcel blast.

NIA had sought 10-day remand for Salim and Kafeel but the court gave the agency the same for five days. “Salim and Kafeel were produced before the court where they granted remand, “ public prosecutor Manoj Kumar Singh said.

On July 3, the special court had allowed seven days’ remand for Imran Malik and Nasir Khan and a six-day one for Kafeel.

An officer said the fourth accused, Haji Salim Kashim, could not be taken on remand as he was ill. He was earlier admitted to the hospital over prostate issues. All the four arrested are alleged to be associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) which had planned to blow up a moving train.

Malik and Nasir were arrested from Nampally in Hyderabad on June 30 while Kafeel and Salim were taken into custody from Kairana in Shamli district, Uttar Pradesh, on July 2.

On June 17, a bundle of clothes exploded while being carried from the parcel van of a train at Darbhanga railway station. However, no one was injured. A bottle containing some liquid was found stashed inside the damaged parcel bundle. It was sent for forensic examination. The consignment had been booked from Secunderbad railway station.