ECR sounds alert amid terror attack input

The Samastipur Rail division of East Central Railways (ECR) has issued an alert and beefed-up security arrangements at stations in eleven districts, besides two rail districts of Muzaffarpur and Katihar, following intelligence inputs of a probable terror attack.

The input came after recent arrest of two terrorists, identified as Zeeshan and Osama, who revealed before the Delhi police that they received training in Pakistan to carry out blasts on bridges, railway tracks and large gatherings by use of RDX, a highly explosive organic compound. It was recovered from the terrorists’ possession, while further probe in the matter was on.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandant A K Lal on Sunday wrote in this regard to senior police officials concerned of Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Sitamarhi, Supaul, Purnia, East Champaran, West Champaran, Khagaria, Madhubani, Begusarai, Madhepura and Saharsa, requesting to keep a close vigil and beef up security in the backdrop of a threat.

Following the alert, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and RPF personnel have been directed to maintain strict vigil on movement of strangers, unclaimed baggage and abandoned vehicles in trains, platforms and outer circulating areas in view of upcoming festivals too, officials said.

“Dog and bomb squads have been asked to remain alert, and regular checking and monitoring is being carried out at railway stations. The GRP and the RPF are jointly patrolling entry points of all railway stations and railways culverts and bridges,” said a senior security officer of ECR.

The ECR has already issued an advisory to check parcel luggage reaching any major stations from different places to avert any kind of parcel blast incident. Earlier, one such blast took place at Darbhanga railway station on June 17. Railways have already set up a security control at Danapur control office to monitor threat perception both on platforms or on running trains, officials said.