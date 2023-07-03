Engineering student kidnapped in Bihar for 50 lakh ransom; case filed: Police

A diploma engineering student in Bihar’s Gaya district was kidnapped on Friday and unidentified persons have demanded a ransom of ₹50 lakh for his release, police said.

The family said that the student had on Friday left home on his motorcycle to meet a friend after which he didn’t return. (Representative file image)

In a complaint lodged with the Belaganj police station of Gaya, the family said that the student had on Friday left home on his motorcycle to meet a female friend in Patna. His phone was switched off despite repeated phone calls by his family members.

According to the boy’s father, he received a voice call from his son’s cell number on Saturday morning demanding a ransom of ₹50 lakh within 24 hours for his safe return.

“When I asked him about details of place where money is to be delivered, the caller disconnected the phone,” the father said.

Following this, the family members informed the police.

Police then lodged an FIR (first information report) against the unidentified miscreants.

“Separate teams of police personnel have been formed to trace the missing youth. A SIT has been constituted to trace the abducted youth,” said Gaya SSP Ashish Bharti.

