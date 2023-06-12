Home / Cities / Patna News / Trader, son kidnapped in Bihar for 3 cr ransom; case registered: Police

Trader, son kidnapped in Bihar for 3 cr ransom; case registered: Police

ByPrasun K Mishra
Jun 12, 2023 11:17 AM IST

When they didn’t reach home on time, the family members inquired about their whereabouts but could not do so as their phones were switched off who then informed the police

A motor parts trader and his son were kidnapped from Bihar’s Dehri area on Saturday night while they were on their way home after closing their shop, police said.

A kidnapping case was registered on Sunday after the kidnappers demanded the ransom. (Representative file image)
A kidnapping case was registered on Sunday after the kidnappers demanded the ransom. (Representative file image)

A kidnapping case was registered on Sunday after the kidnappers demanded 3 crore ransom, police said.

According to police, Akhtar Ansari and his son were returning home at Siris in adjacent Aaurangabad district after closing the shop on Saturday night.

When they didn’t reach home on time, the family members inquired about their whereabouts but could not do so as their phones were switched off.

The family then received a ransom call on Sunday after which a case was registered.

Assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Dehri, Shubhank Mishra said on Monday they have registered a case adding that the Akhtar’s bike has been recovered from an abandoned place.

