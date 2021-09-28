Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / ED attaches jailed rly engineer’s properties worth 3.40 crore
patna news

ED attaches jailed rly engineer’s properties worth 3.40 crore

The accused Chandeshwar Prasad Yadav is currently lodged in jail for alleged involvement in misappropriation of 100 condemned wagons and thousands of wheels sets, apart from other excluded fittings of Eastern Railway’s Jamalpur Railway Workshop, estimated to be worth ₹34 crore.
By Avinash Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 10:11 PM IST
The ED attached 17.25 lakh cash deposits in various bank accounts on the name of the engineer’s wife and their two sons (AFP/FILE)

The Patna zonal office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday provisionally attached immovable and movable properties worth 3.44 crore belonging to a jailed senior section engineer (SSE) of Jamalpur Railway Workshop and his family members under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a Disproportionate Assets Case.

The accused SSE, Chandeshwar Prasad Yadav, is currently lodged in jail for alleged involvement in misappropriation of 100 condemned wagons and thousands of wheels sets, apart from other excluded fittings of Eastern Railway’s Jamalpur Railway Workshop, estimated to be worth 34 crore.

The attached properties include five immovable properties worth 1.19 crore, 35.85 lakh investment in seven mutual funds, four insurance policies worth 7.97 lakh, and 29 fixed deposits worth 1.64 crore. The ED also attached 17.25 lakh cash deposits in various bank accounts on the name of his wife and their two sons.

The ED, during investigation found that Yadav, while posted and functioning as SSE during the period of January 1, 2013 and December 31, 2017, acquired huge assets, both movable and immovable, either in his name or in the name of his family members, is disproportionate to all his known sources of income to the extent of 3 crore, and which he could not satisfactorily account for.

RELATED STORIES

The investigation also revealed that the SSE’s salary of 38 lakh, received by him during the aforementioned period, he acquired cash to the tune of 2.37 crore from unexplained sources.

During interrogation last month, Yadav confessed that he, along with one Devesh Kumar, proprietor of Shri Maharani Steels, Patna, embezzled the condemned wagons and scrap of other excluded fittings, for which he received money from Devesh.

The ED had started probing the case following an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 9, 2018, following a complaint by senior deputy general manager (DGM) and vigilance officer of the Eastern Railway against Patna-based Shree Maharani Steels, unknown railway officials posted at Jamalpur and unknown private persons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Panchayat polls: Not many takers for ‘panch’ post as over 800 elected unopposed in 1st phase

‘Coming with a mission’: Kanhaiya Kumar entry raises hopes in Bihar Congress

‘Congress’ assertiveness and focus on Bihar reflects through Kanhaiya’: Experts

Bihar drops demand for special status
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP