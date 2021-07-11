Educational institutions in Bihar gear up for partial reopening from Monday

Educational institutions, including universities, colleges and schools for Class 11 and 12, made necessary arrangements on Saturday for resuming offline classes from Monday.

All prominent varsities, including Patna University (PU), Patliputra University (PPU), Magadh University, Aryabhata Knowledge University (AKU), are set to resume offline classes with 50% strength.

Taking about necessary arrangements at PU, Anil Kumar, dean of students’ welfare, said, “A majority of constituent colleges have decided to resume physical classes with 50% strength. Following SOPs, premises have been completely sanitised. We have also requested the central dispensary for setting up a vaccination camp for inoculating students above 18 years. A majority of staff have already been vaccinated in the vaccination camp set up last month.”

Similarly, the College of Commerce, Arts and Science has decided to call students on a roll number basis.

“Students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses will attend classes from Monday. We have divided students into two groups based on their roll numbers for calling them on alternate days. Entry will be given to only Covid-19 vaccinated visitors”, said a college official.

Similarly, government and private senior secondary schools are also set to welcome students after a long gap.

Bishop Scott Group of Schools held a mock drill on Saturday for reopening.

“We have decided to call students of Class 11 and 12 on alternate days. Through sanitisation of classrooms, washrooms, common areas and buses was completed today. All our teaching and non-teaching staff have been vaccinated last month”, shared Ashfaque Iqbal, vice-principal of the boys’ branch.

Rajiv Ranjan Sinha, principal of Baldwin Academy, said, “Both online and offline classes will be held from Monday for Class 11 and Class 12 students.”

On July 6, the state education department allowed the phase-wise reopening of educational institutions from July 12 following safety protocols. All educational institutions were facing closure since April 5 owing to Covid-19 induced lockdown in the state.