Ex-RJD MLC in Bihar gets 66-month jail term in 2007 assault case

Former RJD MLC (member of legislative council) Azad Gandhi was sentenced to 5 years and 6 months of jail term by the special MP-MLA court of Patna in a 2007 assault case.

The prosecution produced seven witnesses before the court who recorded their statements during trial. (Representative file image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the FIR registered with the Gandhi Maidan police station against the then RJD MLC along with his supporters had allegedly entered into a physical altercation with officials of the collectorate over the inclusion of a woman’s name in the graduate constituency voters’ list.

It was alleged that when ADM Manoj Kumar refused to include the woman’s name citing rules, the MLC and his men resorted to violence and assaulted the officials.

Also Read: Two Punjab-origin men, aide jailed for kidnapping bizman for ransom in UK

The ADM was deputed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to accept the application for preparation of electoral roll for Patna Graduate and Teacher Electoral Constituency.

The special judge of the MP/MLA court Sangam Singh while hearing the trial of the case, pronounced verdict against the former MLC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gandhi was sentenced to six months under Section 147 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code), two years under Section 332/149, six months under Section 342/149, one year under 353/149, six months under 504/149, and one year under Section 506/149.

These punishments are to be served one after the other consecutively, resulting in a total of five years and six months.

In its judgment, the court said, “The actions of the MLC, who is supposed to make laws in the house and is a responsible person of the society, had affected the case indicators, an ADM and three executive magistrates. Such an act is akin to the act of a dreaded criminal. It cannot be forgiven under any circumstances,” said in the order.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The prosecution produced seven witnesses before the court who recorded their statements during trial.

The case was lodged on the basis of the statement of magistrate Awdhesh Kumar, who alleged that the MLC had obstructed him in discharging his official duty.

Gandhi, however, counter-charged that the magistrate had snatched his mobile phone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON