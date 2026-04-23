Five criminals arrested, one injured in encounter in Patna

Five criminals linked to a jewellery shop robbery case registered at Ramkrishna Nagar Police Station in Patna on April 19 were apprehended by police following an encounter on Wednesday. One of the accused sustained a gunshot injury during the operation, officials said.

Representative image. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to police, the encounter took place at an agricultural farm under the jurisdiction of Beur Police Station. The injured accused has been identified as Dilip Kumar, who is believed to be the prime suspect in the robbery as well as in the assault on the shopkeeper during the incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikey K Sharma said the police acted on specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of one of the suspects and successfully apprehended him. The suspect was identified as Udit Kumar Sharma. During interrogation, he disclosed the names of two of his accomplices—Dilip Kumar and Rohan Kumar alias Rakesh Sharma—who were subsequently arrested. Dilip Kumar has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The other arrested accused were identified as Sunil Kumar Paswan and Santosh Kumar. Sunil Kumar allegedly received the looted silver from the criminals. Police later recovered 1,700 grams of silver from Santosh Kumar’s house.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police also recovered two firearms, three live cartridges, one empty cartridge, two motorcycles used in the crime, and two mobile phones from their possession. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police also recovered two firearms, three live cartridges, one empty cartridge, two motorcycles used in the crime, and two mobile phones from their possession. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Avinash Kumar ...Read More Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON