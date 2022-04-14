Foodgrain production in Bihar looks positive

Bihar’s total foodgrain production in kharif and rabi seasons in the financial year 2021-22 stands at 162.22 lakh tonnes, of which wheat production is estimated at 62.22 lakh metric tonnes and paddy at 71 lakh metric tonnes, as per the third estimate of foodgrain production compiled recently, which indicated that the state continues to be food sufficient, agriculture department officials said.

Third estimate figures for FY 21-22 were positive and indicate the total foodgrain production in kharif and rabi seasons this time could surpass the figures of FY20-21, which was 179 lakh metric tonnes, as per fourth and final estimates released last year.

Prolonged winter, better seed distribution and inputs to farmers through financial assistance are reasons for better foodgrain production, especially in rabi season, officials said.

N Saravana Kumar, secretary, agriculture, could not be reached for comment.

In FY, 2020-21, the total foodgrain production was 179.52 lakh metric tonnes, of which wheat production stood at 66.35 lakh metric tonnes and rice at 73.93 lakh metric tonnes. In 2019-20, the total foodgrain production was 163.80 lakh metric tonnes.

“Though crop damages owing to floods had affected the kharif season, especially paddy cultivation in north Bihar, in FY 2021-22, the rabi season with good wheat production is likely to increase overall production this season,” said a senior agriculture department official.

Check on stubble burning

The agriculture department has put its focus on checking stubble burning after wheat and rabi crop harvest, which has already begun in different parts of the state, by identifying 200 village panchayats in Patna and Magadh divisions where burning of crop residue is rampant.

“We are organising village chaupals (small meetings) along with announcements to create awareness of the adverse impact of crop residue burning after harvesting on environment in parts where the practice is rampant,” said an official in agriculture department.

Already, a large number of farmers engaged in stubble burning in parts of Kaimur, Rohtas, Patna have faced action. The department has stopped the direct benefit transfer (DBT) to them for government incentives like input subsidy for purchasing farm equipment, diesel subsidy and financial assistance to 4,700 farmers in last three years, said a senior official.

Chairman of Bihar State Pollution Control Board, Ashok Kumar Ghosh, said the agriculture department’s proactive approach on checking stubble burning after harvest has started giving better results in checking pollution levels.

“We expect that pollution level will be under check due to better awareness and discontinuance of DBT transfers,” Ghosh said.

Besides, farmers are being encouraged to use straw reaper machines to make straw from the stubble after harvesting and also sow different crops like moong and pulses before the cultivation of kharif season from July onwards.

