Four Bihar districts receive monsoon rains, more likely this week: Met

PATNA: Even as seven districts in Bihar continued to reel under severe hit wave, four districts in the state, including Kishanganj, Araria, Purnia, and Supual, got some relief on Monday as they received their first monsoon showers, said officials at the Patna Meteorological Centre.

According to Met officials, the monsoon is likely to pick up pace in the state by this week. Last year, the monsoon entered Bihar on June 12.

“Conditions are favourable for further advancement of monsoon in some parts of the state during the next four to five days. Rainfall activities are likely to increase in the state after June 15. Fairly widespread and widespread rain along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are likely to hit the state”, said Vivek Sinha, director at Patna Meteorological Centre.

According to Patna Meteorological Centre, the districts situated near the foothills of the Himalayas are likely to receive normal to above normal rain this month.

Kamini Kumari, an official at Patna Meteorological Centre, said, “As southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of the state, rain activities would enhance in next 24 hours. However, the maximum temperature in southwest parts of the state would remain around 40°C for the next two days. Temperature is likely to fall by 2 to 3°C after three days.”

Meanwhile, Buxar remained the hottest place in the state recording a maximum temperature of 46.6°C, the weather bulletin stated.

As per the weather bulletin, Gaya recorded the maximum temperature of 44.6°C, Rohtas 44.6°C, Sheikhpura 43.3°C, Aurangabad 44.7°C, Nawada 43.9°C, and Nalanda 42.9°C. Patna’s maximum temperature stood at 41.5°C.