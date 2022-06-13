Four Bihar districts receive monsoon rains, more likely this week: Met
PATNA: Even as seven districts in Bihar continued to reel under severe hit wave, four districts in the state, including Kishanganj, Araria, Purnia, and Supual, got some relief on Monday as they received their first monsoon showers, said officials at the Patna Meteorological Centre.
According to Met officials, the monsoon is likely to pick up pace in the state by this week. Last year, the monsoon entered Bihar on June 12.
“Conditions are favourable for further advancement of monsoon in some parts of the state during the next four to five days. Rainfall activities are likely to increase in the state after June 15. Fairly widespread and widespread rain along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are likely to hit the state”, said Vivek Sinha, director at Patna Meteorological Centre.
According to Patna Meteorological Centre, the districts situated near the foothills of the Himalayas are likely to receive normal to above normal rain this month.
Kamini Kumari, an official at Patna Meteorological Centre, said, “As southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of the state, rain activities would enhance in next 24 hours. However, the maximum temperature in southwest parts of the state would remain around 40°C for the next two days. Temperature is likely to fall by 2 to 3°C after three days.”
Meanwhile, Buxar remained the hottest place in the state recording a maximum temperature of 46.6°C, the weather bulletin stated.
As per the weather bulletin, Gaya recorded the maximum temperature of 44.6°C, Rohtas 44.6°C, Sheikhpura 43.3°C, Aurangabad 44.7°C, Nawada 43.9°C, and Nalanda 42.9°C. Patna’s maximum temperature stood at 41.5°C.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics