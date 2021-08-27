Home / Cities / Patna News / Four die of asphyxiation in septic tank in Bihar
Image for representation. (File photo)
patna news

Four die of asphyxiation in septic tank in Bihar

Four men rushed into the tank to rescue a child who had fallen into it. They entered the tank and fell unconscious.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 27, 2021 01:42 PM IST

Four people died of asphyxiation (suffocation due to lack of oxygen) inside a newly-constructed septic tank at a village in Bihar’s East Champaran district on Thursday evening, an official said.

According to police, the incident occurred at village Kumahar Toli under Ahirauliya panchayat of Kotwa block at around 6.30 pm when a child, Amit Kumar, 6, fell into it accidentally. “Four people who rushed to rescue the child entered the tank and fell unconscious,” said Nitin Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Kotwa police station.

They were pulled out of the septic tank and taken to a local hospital where two of them were declared brought dead. “Two others died in the course of the treatment,” said Sanjay Sah, husband of village head of Ahirauliya panchayat.

The deceased have been identified as Raju Pandit (35), Bigu Sah (40), Rahul Kumar (25) and Mukesh Kumar (24) - all residents of Kumahar Toli.

The condition of the six-year-old child is stated to be serious. He is presently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Motihari.

Police have sent the bodies for postmortem. “The cause of death could only be known after the autopsy,” said a police officer.

