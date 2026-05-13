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Gang-rape cases on rise, women cops unfair: DGP

He was speaking at a state-level workshop on gender-based violence at the police headquarters in Patna

Published on: May 13, 2026 03:00 am IST
By Avinash Kumar, Patna
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Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar on Tuesday came down heavily on women in state police force for ”shamefully” dealing with victims of rape cases, while expressing concern over increasing frequency of gang-rapes in the state.

Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar during a press conference in Patna. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

“Two decades ago, gang-rape incidents were rare and attracted considerable public uproar, but nowadays the frequency of such incidents has increased, leading to a growing tolerance level in society,” Kumar said.

He was speaking at a state-level workshop on gender-based violence at the police headquarters in Patna. He also claimed that only around 2 per cent of cases related to sexual harassment and violence are reported in Bihar.

The DGP strongly reprimanded the SHO and constables of the women’s police station. Referring to the cases of Motihari, Jehanabad and Sitamarhi, he said many police officers were showing high-handedness even in sensitive cases. The DGP also expressed serious concern over the increasing incidents of gang rape, gang culture of youth and social media crime.

The DGP said that policemen should work with sensitivity instead of showing their attitude while donning a uniform and a pistol. He said that in many cases, complaints have been received that victims and their families in women’s police stations are treated harshly and spoken rudely. “If you have got uniform and pistol, it does not mean that you become arrogant,” said the DGP, adding the police personnel should talk to the victims in the softest way possible.

The DGP gave instructions to the police officers that they should not be limited to the police station level, and go up to the panchayat level and conduct awareness campaigns among the people. The DGP stressed that gender-based violence is not just a law and order issue but a serious social issue. “Unless the mindset of the society changes, crime against women cannot be completely eliminated,” he added.

Two decades ago, gang-rape incidents were rare and attracted considerable public uproar, but nowadays the frequency of such incidents has increased, leading to a growing tolerance level in society. He also claimed that only around 2% of cases related to sexual harassment and violence are reported in Bihar, attributing the low rate to police inaction and suppression of victims.

Expressing concern over recent crimes, the DGP also referred to the Motihari student murder. “These days, groups of 10-15 youths are ganging up and promoting themselves on social media. There is a dispute over a female friend and in the same dispute, the student was killed. Parental responsibilities should be increased. You need to keep an eye on your children’s activities,” he added.

Referring to the incidents in Jehanabad and Sitamarhi, the DGP questioned the working style of the police officers. He said that a family in Jehanabad had given 50 lakh dowry for the daughter’s wedding and was waiting for the baraat, but later came to know that the boy was already married. “In another case in Sitamarhi, a police officer was accused of marrying another woman despite being already married,” the DGP said, adding that strict action should be taken in such cases, but the attitude of Sitamarhi SP appeared to be soft. He made it clear that the police would have to take strict action in cases related to harassment and cheating with women.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

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