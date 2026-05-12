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Gang-rape incidents more frequent now, society becoming tolerant towards such crimes: Bihar DGP

Gang-rape incidents more frequent now, society becoming tolerant towards such crimes: Bihar DGP

Published on: May 12, 2026 03:54 pm IST
PTI |
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Patna, Expressing concern over the increasing frequency of gang-rape incidents in the state, Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar on Tuesday said such crimes have become more common over the past two decades, resulting in growing social tolerance towards them.

Gang-rape incidents more frequent now, society becoming tolerant towards such crimes: Bihar DGP

Speaking at a state-level workshop on gender-based violence at the police headquarters in Patna, he said incidents of gang rape, which once triggered widespread public outrage, are now occurring more frequently.

"Two decades ago, gang-rape incidents were rare and attracted considerable public uproar, but nowadays the frequency of such incidents has increased, leading to a growing tolerance level in society," Kumar said.

He also claimed that only around 2 per cent of cases related to sexual harassment and violence are reported in Bihar, attributing the low rate to police inaction and suppression of victims.

The DGP stressed the need for stricter implementation of laws related to gender-based crimes, including acid attacks and domestic violence.

He urged police, prosecutors and courts to act proactively to ensure timely justice for victims.

He said women now account for over 30 per cent of the Bihar Police workforce, adding that around 11,000 women constables are currently undergoing training and that specialised police units have been created to address women-related issues.

Despite the expansion of schemes and greater representation of women in the force, Kumar said the desired results have not been achieved due to persistent social attitudes.

"A change in mindset is necessary to curb gender-based crimes against women," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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