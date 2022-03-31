Girls outshine boys again, over 79% pass BSEB’s matric exams

PATNA: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Thursday declared the matric examination results in which Ramayani Roy from Patel Gigh School, Daudnagar (Aurangabad) secured the first rank with 97.40%.

As per the BSEB, Saniya Kumari of Project Girls’ High School, Rajauli (Nawada), and Vivek Kumar Thakur of New Upgrade High School, Madhubani jointly shared the second rank securing 97.2%, while Pragya Kumari of Utkramit Middle School bagged the third position by obtaining 97%.

Education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, who declared the results, praised the performance of girls and students from rural areas. “Girls have outshone boys in the matriculation exams. This indicates betterment in the educational status of girls. Education of girls is very important because educating a girl is equivalent to educating a family,” the minister said.

“Meritorious students are not confined to a handful of schools in the capital city, but students of rural schools have also performed well. The stringent exam and evaluation system of the board gives a free and fair opportunity to all students,” Choudhary added.

According to BSEB, this year, a total of 47 students, including 15 girls figured in the top 10 list.

Congratulating the students on their success, chief minister Nitish Kumar said, “There are four girls in the top 5. This is a big example of women empowerment. The state-run schemes for girls have enhanced their self-confidence and they are doing well in every field.”

As per the BSEB, the overall pass percentage this year is 79.88 % which is 1.71 % more than the previous year.

Altogether 16.11 lakh students, including 8.20 lakh boys and 7.90 lakh girls, appeared in the matric exam at 1,525 examination centres held from February 17 to 24 across the state.

As per the BSEB, of the total examinees, 4.24 lakh students secured first division, 5.10 lakh students second division, while 3.47 lakh students secured third division.

“We have evaluated more than 96 lakh copies and OMR sheets within 27 days. With the help of upgraded technology, we have published the matric results the fastest this year compared to the past 10 years. The board has set a new record by completing the exam cycle and becoming the first in the country,” said Anand Kishor, BSEB chairman.

Extending his best wishes to students, Sanjay Kumar, additional chief secretary (education) said, “Matric exam is very important as it the first board exam faced by students. The board has brought transformation in the examination system and by bringing transparency and fairness in exam and result process.”