Goods train derails, services hit on Howrah-Patna-Delhi route

Eight wagons of a goods train derailed between Lahabon and Simulata railway stations under Asansol division of eastern railway late on Saturday night, causing disruption of railway services on the Howrah-Patna-Delhi route. No casualties were reported in the incident, officials said Sunday. A cement-laden goods train derails on the Jasidih-Jhajha rail line in Jamui district, Bihar, on Sunday. (PTI)

Thousands of Sikh of devotees who arrived in Patna Sahib from Punjab to attend the 359th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj (Prakash Utsav) and other parts of the state faced hardship after the mishap triggered cancellations, diversion and overnight delays.

Eastern railway officials have ordered an inquiry into the cause of the accident.

The incident took place around 11.25 pm after eight wagons of the goods train derailed between Lahabon and Simutala, which resulted in the disruption of movement of over two dozen trains overnight. The accident relief trains were sent from Asansol, Madhupur and Jhajha stations to the spot.

Chief public relations officer Saraswati Chandra said train services on both the Up and Down lines were disrupted due to the derailment and work was underway on a war footing to restore the service.

Sudip Singh, media in-charge of Takht Sahib informed the devotees (sangat) that the route of the Akal Takht Express for the return journey to Punjab had been diverted due to unavoidable circumstances. “Sangat who want to return to Punjab are requested to contact 9122936103 to receive information related to the next available trains.”

A number of express trains were being diverted via Dhanbad-Gaya and other routes. 12369 Howrah-Dehradun Kumbha Express, 13105 Sealdah-Ballia Express, 13030 Mokama-Howrah Express and a number of MEMU trains were cancelled, he said.

Among those cancelled were 12305 Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, 22347 Howrah-Patna Vande Bharat Express, 22500 Varanasi-Deoghar Vande Bharat Express, 22499 Deoghar-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express and 13332 Patna-Dhanbad Intercity Express, the official added.