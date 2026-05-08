Guidelines for VB-G RAM G to be issued within next few weeks: MoRD officials

The guidelines for the new V B G RAM G (Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025 job guarantee scheme are likely to be issued within next few weeks paving the way for the implementation of the central scheme guaranteeing 125 days of work for unskilled rural workers by replacing the existing MGNREGA countrywide, top officials in the ministry of rural development department (MoRD) said on Thursday. Officials also emphasised that there is focus on providing jobs to job card holders and the ministry remains committed to ensuring uninterrupted livelihood support to rural households. (HT Photo)

The HT had on Thursday reported that the delay in guidelines was hampering the allotment of work under the MGNREGA and it had reportedly resulted in reduction of around 23 million mandays out of 33 million approved for the month of April.

Ministry officials said the states are required to notify a scheme to give effect to the provisions of the VB-G RAM G Act for the smooth rollout of the new job scheme. “The guidelines of the VB-G RAM G scheme is going to be issued within next few weeks. Under section 3 of the VB-G RAM G Act, the states have to notify a scheme to give effect to the provisions of the central act,” said a ministry official.

Moreover, the MoRD officials said that the central government is regularly monitoring the implementation of the MGNREGA and the States/UTs have been advised to maintain an adequate shelf of works and ensure that employment is provided to all workers demanding work within the stipulated timeframe. Besides, the MoRD officials said that funds amounting to ₹1,669 have been sanctioned for Bihar under wage component with fund transfer orders cleared up to May 5, 2026.

“In totality, the MoRD has released an amount of ₹17,744.19 crore as the first instalment towards the wage component countrywide for smooth implementation and prompt wage disbursement under the MGNREGA recently for the FY 2026-27,” said a ministry official, emphasising that states are being provided adequate funds for clearance of wage and material component expenditure.

Officials also emphasised that there is all focus on providing jobs to job card holders and the ministry remains committed to ensuring uninterrupted livelihood support to rural households while working closely with States/UTs for the ensuing rollout of VB-G RAM G.

“The central government has consistently clarified, through regular review meetings, official communications, and interactions with States/UTs, that the MGNREGA continues to be implemented until VB-G RAM G comes into operation. The States/UTs have also been advised to complete necessary preparatory actions, including budgeting and system readiness, to facilitate a smooth transition,” said a ministry official.

However, ministry officials said that in some months, the work allotment is a bit low owing to marriage season and festivals when the rural populace remain engaged in these affairs.

“As a demand-driven programme, the MGNREGA sees variations in demand across months, influenced by season and local livelihood opportunities,” said another official in the MoRD, highlighting that labour budgets are being made available on a monthly basis in alignment with demand patterns, including about 300 million persondays for April 2026 and an agreed Labour Budget exceeding 430 million persondays for May 2026, to ensure adequate employment opportunities nation wide.

The MoRD officials said that the States/UTs have also been advised to complete necessary preparatory actions, including budgeting and system readiness, to facilitate a smooth transition.