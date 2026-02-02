Guv highlights Bihar’s resolve for next stage development as Budget session opens

Bihar governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Monday highlighted the Bihar government’s commitment to take the state to the new stage of development with focus on youth, employment, industrialisation and agriculture, while focusing on the principle of “development with justice” with establishment of the “rule of law” as the top priority. Bihar governor Arif Mohammed Khan is being greeted by chief minister Nitish Kumar on the first day of the Budget session of the state Legislative Assembly in Patna on Monday. (PTI)

He was addressing the joint session of the Bihar Legislature on the first day of the Budget session at the Central Hall. However, as the governor spoke about various steps taken by the government for women empowerment, some members tried to interrupt by raising the issue of medical aspirant’s mysterious death.

Highlighting the government’s achievements in various spheres, the Governor said that the roll-out of the third phase of 7-Resolves programme would ensure one-crore jobs and employment to the youth, double per capita income, increase agriculture production and boost industrial growth with efforts having already started to set up industrial zones in all the districts.

“In 2020, a target of giving 10-lakh jobs and creating 10-lakh employment opportunities was fixed as part of the 7-Resolves second phase and it has been achieved. Now the target has been doubled,” he added.

“In order to improve quality of education, model schools and degree colleges will be opened in all the blocks in the state, besides setting up an education city in Patna. The strength of school teachers has now reached 5.24-lakh due to regular recruitment,” he added.

“The medical facilities at the block and district level would be upgraded. All the Medical College Hospitals would be upgraded to 2,500 beds, while PMCH would have 5,400 beds and IGiMS 3,000 beds,” he said, adding all the towns would also be developed in a planned manner as part of the 7-Resolves programme.

“The previous phases of 7-Resolves achieved a lot in terms of electricity to all, which is now being provided free to all domestic users, good road connectivity and 50 lakh jobs and employment. In the next five years, there will be greater thrust on employment generation,” he added.

Thanking the Prime Minister for Centre’s full support to the state for all-round development, he said that work has been started on a large number of new projects to add pace to Bihar’s development, which would gather greater momentum in the next five years.

The governor said that establishment of the rule of law has been the government’s priority from the outset, and now the strength of police force in the state has reached 131,000, with women constituting the highest number of this force and that is highest in the country, and Dial 112 service available for emergency assistance to over 52-lakh people.

The governor said that under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, women doing good in business would be given support of up to ₹2 lakh as part of the government’s initiative for women empowerment. Over 1.55-cr women have so far been provided ₹10,000 each.

“The government had earlier given 35% reservation to women in police and other government jobs, while there is 50% quota to them in the panchayati raj institutions and urban local bodies since 2006-07. The Jeevika self help groups now number over 11-lakh in rural areas involving 1.40-cr women and now the initiative has also been extended to urban areas,” he added.