‘Hooch’ tragedy: Two persons die in dry Bihar's Muzaffarpur district

Two persons died on Tuesday due to alleged consumption of spurious liquor in Muzaffarpur's Kanti in Bihar. With this, more than 30 lives have been lost in a fortnight for consumption of hooch in a state that is officially dry.

“Both the deceased were residents of Sirasiya village, where two others fell ill after consuming the liquor and were admitted to a hospital for treatment,” Jayant Kant, senior superintendent of police, Muzaffarpur, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“The bodies have been taken for post mortem. We are recording the statements of bereaved family members as well as those who have been hospitalised. Based on the statements, we will be able to confirm whether liquor was consumed," the SSP further said.

The incident took place close to the Saraiya police station area where five persons had died after consuming spurious liquor in the last week of October.

Recently, hooch tragedies were reported in West Champaran, Gopalganj and Samastipur districts around Diwali, accounting to about 40 deaths, reported PTI.

The Muzaffarpur SSP further said police have launched a major crackdown on traders in Saraiya who were suspected of manufacturing illicit liquor.

Sale and consumption of alcohol was completely banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar-led state government five and a half years ago.

Meanwhile, Kumar has convened a high-level meeting over the liquor ban and hooch tragedies on November 16.

Addressing reporters on Monday, the chief minister said, "We have called a high-level meeting over the situation of liquor ban on November 16. During the meeting, we will analyse where we are lacking in implementing the complete prohibition law in the state and we will take further decisions accordingly."

Referring to the recent deaths, the CM said, "This happens because people are involved in the illegal business of selling liquor. We will sit on November 16 and list out the reason for such deaths. The government requests opposition leaders, other officials and individuals to inform us about the production of such spurious liquor in the state. The government would initiate action against such people."

