Bihar hooch deaths: Toll at 33 after two more die

The toll in suspected cases of hooch deaths in Bihar climbed to 33 on Monday, with two fresh casualties reported from Samastipur.

In all, 17 people have been arrested in three districts of West Champaran, Gopalganj and Samastipur since first death was reported on November 2.

With the latest deaths, the toll in Samastipur district has risen to six. Separately, West Champaran and Gopalganj have recorded 13 and 14 deaths, respectively, in the twin hooch tragedies around Dipawali earlier.

Shashank Shubhankar, district magistrate (DM), Samastipur, confirmed two more deaths in Patori block since Sunday evening. “Prima facie, deaths were caused by liquor. However, we are waiting for medical reports to reach a final conclusion,” he said.

Fresh deaths in Samastipur were reported a day after four people, including two jawans, allegedly died after consuming spurious liquor at Rupali Chak of Patori block on Friday night.

Meanwhile, the Samastipur police have arrested three accused, including a woman, in this connection.

Confirming this, Samsatipur superintendent of police (SP) M S Dhillon said on Monday, “They were local suppliers. We are looking for their common supplier.”

In Gopalganj, district police on Sunday arrested one Guddu Sah, taking the total number of arrests to 11 in connection with a case registered with Mohammadpur police station in which 13 people died after they allegedly consumed spurious liquor between November 2 and 6.

“Sah was one of the main suppliers of liquor in Mohammadpur area. Apart from the seizure of vehicle used in the supply of liquor, ₹7.5 lakh has been recovered from the possession of Guddu Sah,” said Anand Kumar, Gopalganj superintendent of police.

“Three liquor manufacturing units have been busted and 1356 liters of liquor seized during the drive,” the SP said.

In West Champaran, 51 people were detained and 400 litres of liquor seized in past 24 hours, said a press release. “So far, three have been arrested, while three others have been detained in Nautan incident (in which 14 people died between November 4 and 6 in West Champaran),” said Upendra Nath Verma, superintendent of police (SP), Bettiah. Around 110 people have also been arrested in raids in past four days, he said.