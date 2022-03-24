IIT JAM 2022: Under-trial prisoner clears exam, secures 54th rank

PATNA: An under-trial prisoner lodged at Nawada division jail has cleared the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2022 examinations conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee across the country on February 13, said jail officials aware of the development.

According to a jail official, the inmate, identified as Suraj Kumar alias Kaushlendra (23), who is lodged behind the bars since April 17, 2021, continued with his studies to develop his skills.

He even took help from other inmates and jail officials to guide him with Maths and other subjects, the official said.

JAM is a common admission test conducted every year in February for admission to Master of Science and other post-graduate science programmes at IIT, integrated Ph.D. courses at IISc, Bangalore, along with other government-funded institutes.

“As his confidence grew, he decided to take the exam. To everybody’s surprise, he secured 54th rank in IIT (JAM) exams,” the jail official said.

Nawada sub-divisional officer (SDO) Umesh Kumar Bharti, who holds additional charges of jail superintendent, told HT that Suraj secured 50.33% marks (54th rank) out of 100. “His result was published on March 17, but the matter came to light on Wednesday. The administration of correctional services had provided him with books and study material. Now, he wishes to study further,” the SDO said.

