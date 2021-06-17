IIT Patna gets highest number of job offers this year

Despite the negative economic impact of Covid-19 outbreak, Indian Institute of Technology Patna (IIT-P) claims to have received the highest number of job offers during the placement drive this year. The highest salary offered to a student was ₹54.57 lakh per annum, the institute said.

It added that 175 final year students in the 2020-21 session bagged 223 job offers, a jump of 10.39% from 2019-20.

“We achieved 100% [placement] in the engineering branch followed by 94.59% in electrical engineering, 93.33% in BTech computer science, 85.71% in civil engineering and 82.35% in chemical engineering,” training and placement officer Kripa Shankar Singh said.

The highest salary package of ₹54.57 lakh per annum was offered to a BTech student while another MTech student fetched an offer for ₹52.50 lakh per annum.

“The average salary offered to BTech students increased to ₹16.17 lakh per annum during 2020-21 compared to ₹14.17 lakh per annum in the preceding year. As many as 19 students have been offered an annual package of more than ₹30 lakh, 30 students were offered more than ₹25 lakh and 47 students more than ₹20 lakh per annum,” Singh said, adding that 83 BTech students have received internship offers from national and international firms.

A student, who landed with a job offer, said the end results were encouraging since students were apprehensive about campus placement due to the Covid-19 outbreak last year. “The training cell organised several workshops and counselling sessions which helped me in facing virtual mode of interviews. I have got good package offer from Banglore based IT firm,” a BTech student, who wished not to be named, said.

IIT-P claims that the ongoing session actually saw the highest number of placements in the institute’s 13 year history. A total of 106 job offers were made in 2019-20, 95 in 2018-19, 88 in 2017-18 and 46 in 2016-17, it said.

Singh said the maximum placements were in the IT sector which constitutes around 31% of all placements, followed by 9% placements each in finance, teaching and research areas.