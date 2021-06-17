Home / Cities / Patna News / IIT Patna gets highest number of job offers this year
IIT-Patna claims that the ongoing session actually saw the highest number of placements in the institute’s 13 year history. Courtesy- IIT Patna Website
IIT Patna gets highest number of job offers this year

By Megha
UPDATED ON JUN 17, 2021 09:15 AM IST

Despite the negative economic impact of Covid-19 outbreak, Indian Institute of Technology Patna (IIT-P) claims to have received the highest number of job offers during the placement drive this year. The highest salary offered to a student was 54.57 lakh per annum, the institute said.

It added that 175 final year students in the 2020-21 session bagged 223 job offers, a jump of 10.39% from 2019-20.

“We achieved 100% [placement] in the engineering branch followed by 94.59% in electrical engineering, 93.33% in BTech computer science, 85.71% in civil engineering and 82.35% in chemical engineering,” training and placement officer Kripa Shankar Singh said.

The highest salary package of 54.57 lakh per annum was offered to a BTech student while another MTech student fetched an offer for 52.50 lakh per annum.

“The average salary offered to BTech students increased to 16.17 lakh per annum during 2020-21 compared to 14.17 lakh per annum in the preceding year. As many as 19 students have been offered an annual package of more than 30 lakh, 30 students were offered more than 25 lakh and 47 students more than 20 lakh per annum,” Singh said, adding that 83 BTech students have received internship offers from national and international firms.

A student, who landed with a job offer, said the end results were encouraging since students were apprehensive about campus placement due to the Covid-19 outbreak last year. “The training cell organised several workshops and counselling sessions which helped me in facing virtual mode of interviews. I have got good package offer from Banglore based IT firm,” a BTech student, who wished not to be named, said.

IIT-P claims that the ongoing session actually saw the highest number of placements in the institute’s 13 year history. A total of 106 job offers were made in 2019-20, 95 in 2018-19, 88 in 2017-18 and 46 in 2016-17, it said.

Singh said the maximum placements were in the IT sector which constitutes around 31% of all placements, followed by 9% placements each in finance, teaching and research areas.

