Indo-Nepal rail line ready, trains likely from Aug

In a major step towards restoration of rail links between India and Nepal, the new rail line between Jaynagar in Bihar’s Madhubani district and Kurtha in Dhanusa district of the neighbouring country has been completed and a trial run was conducted with a high-speed train at the 34.50 km-long section on Sunday, Eastern Central Railway (ECR) officials said.

“Railways, however, intends to open the newly-built railway track for traffic after getting clearance from the commissioner of railway safety (CRS), some time in August,” said ECR chief public relations officer (CPRO) Rajesh Kumar.

The railway line, completed at a cost of ₹619 crore, has five stations in the section — Jayanagar, Inarwa, Khajuri, Baidehi and Kurtha near famous pilgrimage Janakpur in Nepal. The highest fare will likely be ₹70 for general class and ₹300 for AC for the entire journey, which the train running at 115 km per hour will complete in 23 minutes, according to an ECR press release.

During their rule, the British had built a 52-km-long a railway line from Jaynagar to Mahottari in Nepal, mainly to ferry logs of woods from forests.

Now, the plan has been expanded to a 69-km-long railway line from Jaynagar to Bardibas in Nepal.

The project is being developed with support from the Government of India.

Earlier, the Konkan Rail Corporation Limited (KRCL) had supplied two sets of 1600 HP DEMU passenger rakes to operate rail services on the route. Comprising two AC coaches each, apart from non-AC coaches, the DEMU rakes, capable of carrying 1,000 passengers, were handed over to Nepal in September 2020.