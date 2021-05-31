JD-U leader abducted in Khagaria, family alleges police inaction

Twenty-four hours after a local Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader and member of Fisheries cooperation committee was abducted by unidentified people from Bihar’s Khagaria district, the police are yet to trace him or his kidnappers. The investigating officials said it was a case of political rivalry.

Police said that the incident took place on Sunday evening when Ashok Sahni alias Munna, district president of JD-U cooperative cell, along with his driver Babloo was returning from their Baluahi based home in Gangaur on a motorcycle. When they reached Khagaria-Bakhri Road, a luxury car obstructed their way and forced Sahni and his driver into the vehicle before speeding away. The miscreants released Babloo a little while later.

The matter came to light when the station house officer (SHO) of Muffasil police station, Ranjit Kumar, found an abandoned motorcycle carrying the name plate of JD (U) district president and contacted his house.

Sahni’s wife Shivani told the police that her husband had gone to Gangaur for personal work with his driver. Police then managed to trace Babloo, who narrated the entire incident to the police. Police also learnt later that Sahni’s kidnappers changed vehicles after his abduction.

Meanwhile, Sahni’s family has alleged police inaction claiming the probe was ineffective in the initial hours of kidnapping despite there being enough hints about the identity of the culprits.

“Separate teams under the supervision of Sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Sumit Kumar are working on the case,” said Khagaria superintendent of police (SP) Amitesh Kumar. He added that raids were on to nab the suspected criminals.