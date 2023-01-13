JD-U slams RJD minister’s comments on Ramcharitmanas

The ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) in Bihar Friday expressed its displeasure over the state education minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Chandrashekhar’s remarks on epic “Ramcharitmanas” that has triggered an outrage.

“You have said a couplet (chaupai) and it has created a sensation in the whole country. People are speaking against you. This is creating a confusion among the people about the Grand Alliance that we are anti-Hindu and opposed to Ramcharitmanas. BJP is benefiting from such statements,” said minister and JD-U leader Ashok Chaudhary, considered a confidant of chief minister Nitish Kumar, who has himself feigned ignorance about education minister’s statement.

“I condemn such statements, even it is his personal opinion. The minister should take it back,” Chaudhary said.

CM Kumar’s JD-U and Lalu Prasad-led RJD are key constituents of the ruling “Mahagathbandhan”, or the grand alliance, in Bihar.

Chaudhary, however, was cautious about seeking the education minister’s resignation. “The RJD spokesperson has already said this is the minister’s personal observation and party does not support it,” he said.

The Congress, which is a constituent of the ruling alliance in Bihar, has also expressed its displeasure over the education minister’s remarks.

Congress’s national spokesperson Pawan Khera said in New Delhi on Thursday that any scripture is a reflection and the product of the times from which it comes. “To try and reinterpret the context, misinterpret the context and make such remark is not right, because these remarks at the end of the day, divide. So, such remarks are absolutely unacceptable to the Congress Party,” he told reporters.

Education minister Chandrashekhar, a three-time MLA from Madhepura, while addressing a university convocation on Wednesday, had said, “Religious texts like Ramacharitmanas spread hatred just as ‘Manusmriti’ and Golwalkar’s ‘Bunch of Thoughts’ created social divide in different eras.” He then went on to cite a couplet from the epic to prove his point.

The RJD minister on Friday refused to budge from his statement. “How many times do I say the same thing? I spoke the truth, I stand by it. What do I have to do with whatever anyone says?” he said.

Chandrashekhar has drawn fire from several quarters for his remarks, especially from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was stripped of power in Bihar in August last year when CM Kumar’s JD-U dumped the old ally and joined the RJD-led grand alliance in the state.

Cases filed against minister in courts

Meanwhile, at least three complaints were filed against the minister in as many courts in Bihar for his remarks, people familiar with the matter said.

In Muzaffarpur, advocate Sudhir Ojha filed a complaint before the special MP-MLA court, alleging that the minister’s remarks promoted caste division in society and hurt Hindu sentiments. The court has fixed the hearing on January 25.

In Kishanganj, Bajrang Dal activist Ganesh Jha filed a petition before the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM).

In Begusarai, advocate Amrendra Kumar Amar filed a case with the court of CJM for “targeting the Hindu community”.

