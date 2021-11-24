JD(U) to celebrate 15 years of CM Nitish Kumar’s governance in Bihar today

The ruling Janata Dal (United) in Bihar will on Wednesday hold celebrations at 40 locations in the state to mark chief minister Nitish Kumar’s 15 years of governance. Kumar and the JD(U)’s report card for these past years will be presented on all platforms on the occasion.

For the past few days, the JD(U) on Twitter has been listing several achievements in the fields of agriculture, road infrastructure and healthcare under the leadership of chief minister Kumar.

“Service to people is our religion. We must take care of their happiness and sorrow,” Rajiv Ranjan, the national president of the JD(U) tweeted on Tuesday. Ranjan said there has been transparent leadership and inclusive growth in the last 15 years.

In November last year, Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar for the seventh time. The JD(U), which was a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), secured 43 seats in the assembly elections in 2020 while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 74 seats. In total, the NDA won 125 of Bihar assembly's 243 seats.

Previously, Nitish Kumar served as the chief minister for a little over a week back in 2000. In 2005, Kumar was again elected for the top post and served a full term.

Five years later, in 2010, Kumar was again elected to power and served as the chief minister for four years before resigning; he again took oath as the head of the state in February 2015, when the JD(U) was voted to power in the assembly elections as part of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’.

However, when allegations surfaced against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav in 2015, Nitish Kumar resigned as the chief minister. Twelve hours later, he was again sworn in as the CM as the JD(U) partnered with the BJP to form the state government.

