Justice Chandran of Kerala HC is new CJ of Patna HC

Published on Feb 08, 2023 10:07 PM IST

The position had fallen vacant last week after the elevation of Chief Justice Sanjay Karol as a judge in the Supreme Court.

The Patna high court. (HT Photo)
ByArun Kumar, Patna

Justice K Vinod Chandran, the senior most judge of the Kerala high court, has been appointed the chief Justice of the Patna high court, according to a notification issued by the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Senior most Judge of the Patna HC, Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh, was made acting Chief Justice with effect from the date Justice Karol relinquished the charge as Chief Justice.

The Supreme Court collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, had earlier resolved to appoint Justice K Vinod Chandran as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

However, in view of more vacancies since the date of that recommendation in HCs due to retirement and elevation of incumbent CJs to the SC, the collegium later resolved to recall its earlier recommendation and recommend that he be appointed as CJ of the High Court of Judicature at Patna.

Justice Chandran was appointed a judge in Kerala HC on November 8, 2011. He is due to retire on April 24, 2025.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arun Kumar

    Arun Kumar is Senior Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He has spent two-and-half decades covering Bihar, including politics, educational and social issues.

Wednesday, February 08, 2023
