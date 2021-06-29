Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Juvenile board lets off minor boy, his brother after he clears Class X exam

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in Biharsharif has acquitted two minor brothers after one of them passed standard 10th examination conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) in April this year, a lawyer involved in the case said
By Avinash Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 09:25 PM IST
JJB’s principal judge Manvendra Mishra on Monday acquitted the brothers, aged 14 and 15, when the younger one submitted his mark sheet, which showed he had scored 83 marks in maths and 77% overall.

The judge also decided to pay for the boy’s English tuition after he expressed his wish to study in standard 12 as English medium.

According to the additional public prosecutor (APP) Jai Prakash, the Deepnagar police station had, on May 27, 2019, lodged a case against 37 persons, including the two minor boys, in a case of scuffle between two parties.

The boys’ father is said to be mentally ill while their mother suffers from severe illness. They are seven siblings, including their five sisters.

The JJB has also ordered the block development officer (BDO) to provide ration card and benefits under Indira Aaawas Yojna and Ayushman Bharat scheme to the family and enrol the elder brother in a skill development course.

