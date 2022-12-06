Lalu issues 1st message after kidney transplant, says he is feeling better

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, 75, issued his first video message from his hospital bed in Singapore a day after undergoing a kidney transplant on Monday, saying he is feeling better now.

His daughter, Misa Bharti, posted the video on Twitter on Tuesday in which the RJD chief thanked those who prayed for his good health and successful operation. Yadav’s younger daughter, Rohini Acharya, donated her kidney to him.

Union minister Giriraj Singh was among those who praised Acharya for the donation. In a tweet, he said a daughter should be like her. “...we are proud of you... you will be an example for the future generation,” wrote Singh, who is among staunch critics of Yadav.

Another Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nishikant Dubey also praised Acharya saying he wished he had a daughter like her.

Bharti and Yadav’s son, Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, on Tuesday, said the surgery was successful and that both the RJD chief and Acharya were doing fine.

The RJD chief’s wife Rabri Devi and their children were in Singapore and thanked those who prayed for the successful kidney transplant.

The RJD chief has been suffering from multiple ailments including kidney problems and has been under treatment for years. In October, he flew to Singapore for medical advice before his family announced Acharya, who is in her 40s, would donate a kidney to her father.

RJD supporters have organised havans over the successful kidney transplant.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar expressed happiness over the RJD chief’s successful kidney transplant. “He is doing fine. I took an update after the surgery. The doctors have also said that he is doing fine. I spoke to Tejashwi. It is a matter of happiness that everything went well,” Kumar told reporters.

