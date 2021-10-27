Lalu Prasad in Bihar after 3 years, to campaign for RJD in bypolls

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who returned to Bihar after almost three-and-half- years, will be campaigning for his party on Wednesday for the upcoming by-polls to two assembly seats – Kusheshwarsthan and Tarapur. Earlier this week, the former chief minister told reporters that he will go to Munger and Darbhanga on October 27 to campaign for the RJD in the October 30 by-elections.

According to party functionaries familiar with the matter, Lalu Prasad Yadav will be addressing one meeting each in both the assembly constituencies. Earlier this week, Yadav said that he will ensure the “visarjan” of chief minister Nitish Kumar and the ruling NDA in the state.

Campaigning for the two seats of Tarapur and Kusheshwarasthan will come to an end on October 28 evening. Congress has also fielded candidates for the two seats after RJD announced its decision to contest the two seats, creating a rift between the two parties which were allies in the state but later separated from the Mahaghatbandhan (Grand Alliance).

Meanwhile, the ruling NDA as well as the Congress have claimed that Lalu Prasad's re-entry into the Bihar political scene will make hardly any difference. “When Lalu Prasad will go to these places, people will definitely ask why he ditched Congress. He should mention that whenever he tried to play games with the Congress, he had fallen flat,” said Congress spokesperson Rajesh Rathore.

The NDA camp is also stepping up its campaigning game ahead of the upcoming by-polls. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and Union minister Pashupati Paras have already joined the electioneering from Monday. Reacting to Lalu Prasad's “visarjan” remark, Nitish Kumar said that Yadav can get him shot but nothing more than that.

BJP spokesperson Prem Ranjan Patel, speaking on Lalu Prasad's attempts to gain favour for the RJD, said that the campaign was not going to make an impact this time.

“The GA is disintegrated. When they fought the last election together, both the seats were won by the NDA,” said the BJP spokesperson.