Bihar student stabbed to death on way to school; police suspect ‘love triangle’

A Class 10 student was allegedly stabbed to death by a youth while on way to his school falling under Barauli police station of Bihar’s Gopalganj district on Wednesday, police said adding that the incident is suspected to be triggered by an alleged “love triangle”.

Police have detained one of the suspects and launched a search for other culprits. (Representative Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Agitated over the incident, the angry villagers kept the body of the 16-year-old boy on National Highway (NH) 27 and disrupted vehicular traffic for more than five hours. They demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

Police said the victim’s father was murdered two years ago and he had been living with his maternal uncle since then.

According to eyewitnesses, two persons intercepted the boy from behind and attacked him with a machete and fled.

Gopalganj Superintendent of police (SP) Swarn Prabhat told HT that on getting information police reached the spot and took the boy to the Baruali primary health centre (PHC), where doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

A doctor at the PHC said that the patient died because of excessive blood loss. “When the victim arrived here, the machete was found in his neck,” said the doctor on condition of anonymity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police subsequently initiated a probe and said that they have got a few details from some female students.

The SP said that police have detained one of the suspects for interrogation. “According to him, the reason behind the incident is a triangle love affair. The two (victim and accused) had a fight a few days ago on the issue. It is said that the prime accused had an affair with a girl from the locality and he recently found her talking to the victim,” he said.

A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team and a dog squad inspected the crime spot. A case has been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police have also launched a search for the other culprits.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON