Minor allegedly raped at gunpoint in Bihar’s Kaimur; police registers POCSO case

ByPrasun K Mishra
Apr 10, 2023 12:50 PM IST

A case was registered based on the complaint of the rape survivor with the women’s police station at Bhabua on Sunday, said Sunil Kumar Singh, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Bhabua

A case under section 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against a man for allegedly raping a minor at gunpoint in Bihar’s Kaimur district, police said.

Police said the minor was kidnapped, held captive for at least two days and raped by the accused, who is now absconding.

A case was registered based on the complaint of the rape survivor with the women’s police station at Bhabua on Sunday, said Sunil Kumar Singh, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Bhabua, adding the police are conducting raids to arrest the accused and recover the SUV used in the crime.

According to the girl, 17, a student of class 10, the man offered to drop her at school in his SUV while she was waiting, however, she was abducted and taken to a place where she was allegedly raped for two days at a gunpoint.

In her complaint, the girl said that she somehow managed to escape and contacted her parents.

Singh said that the girl was sent for medical examination and her statement in the court would be recorded on Monday. “We will recommend a speedy trial of the case,” he said.

