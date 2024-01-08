Man allegedly sets police station on fire in Bihar

A man allegedly set a police station on fire in Bihar’s Darbhanga district on Sunday night following a dispute with his younger brother, who had gone to the police station to lodge a complaint against him, police said. Police said the fire caused damage to property and furniture in barracks situated on the police station premises. (Representative Image)

The man, Dharmendra Thakur, has been arrested and police are looking for his accomplices.

According to police, Thakur and his accomplices set ablaze Moro police station, approximately 26 kms away south-west of Darbhanga town, around midnight. The fire caused damage to property and furniture in barracks situated on the police station premises. However, none of the police personnel, who lived in the barracks, were injured.

According to the superintendent of police (Darbhanga city), Sagar Kumar, who rushed to the spot along with a police team, a big incident was averted due to the alertness of the guards. In the CCTV footage, the suspect could be seen sprinkling inflammable material.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Awakash Kumar said, “We are trying to find out why the on-duty officer and sentry didn’t take prompt action to prevent the incident. SDPO (sadar) has been entrusted with the responsibility to conduct probe and furnish a report in two days.”

According to the City SP, Thakur’s younger brother had called the police on number 112 after a quarrel with him and was asked to go to the police station and file a complaint. When Thakur came to know about this, he reportedly became furious and started looking for his brother with a stick. He was joined by one Arun Yadav, who brought him to the police station on his motorcycle. Thakur then entered the police station looking for his brother. He sprinkled diesel kept in a vessel at the police station and set it on fire with a matchbox.