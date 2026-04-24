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Man shoots girl, later kills self in Vaishali

Police further said that the incident occurred in Imadpur village under Bhagwanpur police station limits. The youth died on the spot, while the girl was rushed to Patna Medical College and Hospital in injured condition.

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 10:27 pm IST
By Avinash Kumar, Patna
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A 24-year-old youth shot a girl, whose wedding was scheduled in May, before allegedly killing himself in Vaishali district late Thursday evening, police said.

Representative image. (HT photo)

Police further said that the incident occurred in Imadpur village under Bhagwanpur police station limits. The youth died on the spot, while the girl was rushed to Patna Medical College and Hospital in injured condition.

Police said that the deceased has been identified as Pankaj Sahni, 24. However, the girl’s father denied any relationship between the two. He claimed that Pankaj had entered his house to loot 4 lakh in cash, which his daughter had resisted.

At the time of the incident, the girl was alone at her house. Taking advantage of this, Pankaj entered the house and had a heated argument with her. During the argument, he shot her.

Hearing the gunshots sound, people reached the spot and informed the family members of the deceased.

Vaishali Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikram Sihag confirmed the incident, saying that police are investigating the case from all possible angles. He added that the firearm used in the crime has not yet been recovered.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

vaishali district
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