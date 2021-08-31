Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
patna news

'Maoist' posters seeking reduction in bus fares trigger panic in Gaya
patna news

‘Maoist’ posters seeking reduction in bus fares trigger panic in Gaya

Police said they have seized the posters demanding reduction in bus fares and toll taxes and were evaluating whether they were genuine
By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 03:34 PM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

Posters allegedly put up by Maoists demanding reduction in bus fares and toll taxes triggered panic among transporters in Bihar’s Gaya on Tuesday. Police said they have seized the posters and were evaluating whether they were genuine. Some of the posters were left on the drivers’ seats of many buses and auto-rickshaws and said they should be plied after the reduction in fares. The posters also urged the Bihar government to bring down the state component of fuel taxes to reduce their prices. They held Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible for the fare and toll tax rise.

Gaya (city) police superintendent Rakesh Kumar said they have seized the posters and were investigating the matter. “Preliminary investigation suggested the posters pasted in the name of Maoists are fake. It is the handiwork of miscreants.”

Bihar Motors Transport Federation president Uday Shankar Singh blamed the rise in fuel prices as well as road taxes for the increase in fares. “The public transport fares have been raised by 25% across Bihar since March 15.”

