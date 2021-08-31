Bihar trader assaults, tortures staff in captivity accusing him of theft; held

A Bihar trader kept one of his employees captive for three days, during which the boy was tortured with electric shocks and assaulted brutally as punishment for stealing spices from his shop at Bhabua town in Kaimur district, police said.

The critically injured boy was rescued on Monday by police and admitted to the district hospital following a complaint by his mother, a widow. A case of wrongful confinement and murderous assault has been registered against seven persons at the Town police station in the district.

The businessman’s two sons, Prince Kumar and Akash Kumar, have been arrested while raids were on to arrest five others, including the businessman, involved in the act, superintendent of police, Rakesh Kumar said on Tuesday.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s mother, her son Bholu Keshari was accused of stealing from the general store owned by Rajesh Kumar alias Guddu Keshari, who abducted and assaulted Bholu with assistance from others while keeping him captive.

She said Rajesh Kumar and others searched her house in her absence on Friday and her daughter told her mother when she returned on Monday that Golu had been missing for the last three days.

Golu’s mother said when she went to the store to ask about his son, the store owner, Rajesh Keshari alleged that Golu had stolen items and cash worth rupees eight lakh from the shop and she needed to return the money by selling her house if she desired to see Golu alive. According to her complaint, she saw her son lying in an unconscious state in a room with his hands and legs tied with rope.

Following her police complaint, station house officer Ramanand Mandal led a team and rescued the boy, who was found with several assault marks, cuts and burn injuries on face, neck and the rest of his body.

The boy later informed police that he was caught red-handed with some spices he had stolen from the store to use at home. After this, Rajesh Keshari, his sons Prince and Akash Keshari, along with their friends Dharmraj, Ravi Kumar, Aman and Raju locked him up in a room and assaulted him with iron rods and gave electric shops till he became unconscious.

Golu said they pressured him to accept that he had stolen eight lakh rupees from the shop and demanded that he returned the amount by selling his house. He said that they also threatened that they will sell his kidney and other body organs after killing him to make up for their loss.