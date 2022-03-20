Minor girl gang-raped, murdered in Banka, 2 held

PATNA An eight-year-old girl, who went missing during Holi celebrations on Saturday afternoon from a village under the Chanan police station in Banka district, was allegedly gang-raped, assaulted, and murdered by three men, police said, adding that two accused have been arrested while the other is still at large.

According to police, the body was found without clothes outside the village on March 19 evening.

The girl’s blood-stained clothes and other pieces of evidence were later recovered from the spot, police added.

According to Banka SP Arvind Gupta, the incident occurred between 12.30 pm to 2 pm when the victim along with her brother and other villagers were celebrating Holi outside their house. “Some suspects lured her in the pretext of giving chocolates, abducted and brought her to an isolated place on an auto-rickshaw,” the SP said.

During interrogation, police found that the accused allegedly planned to gang-rape the girl in advance. According to police, the accused allegedly strangled the girl to death and dumped her body in a culvert near the Chanan railway track.

“Based on a tip-off, police detained a suspect; said to be resident of the same village. Later, the second accused was also arrested. After interrogation and raids, we recovered the girl’s clothes. Thereafter, the accused admitted to their crime”, said Gupta, adding that post-mortem reports are awaited and raids are on to nab the third accused.

