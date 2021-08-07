Minor’s ‘rape-murder’ in Munger: No arrest yet, police wait for autopsy

The Munger police are still clueless about the identity of people who tortured and allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl, whose mutilated body was found on Wednesday.

A police officer familiar with the case said on the condition of anonymity that the special investigation team (SIT) formed to probe the case had seized the victim’s garments from a suspect and detained him for questioning. Clothes have been sent for forensic examination, the officer said.

In-charge of Safiabad police outpost Gaurav Kumar, under whose jurisdiction the crime took place, said there were signs of sexual assault and physical torture during preliminary probe and so a rape case was filed on August 5. “However, police are yet to get the autopsy report of the victim,” he said.

Police suspect the culprit(s) were known to the victim.

According to the police, family members of the victim were tight-lipped on Saturday. “Nobody in the family, including her father, spoke a word about the incident despite repeated questioning. We specifically asked them if they doubt anybody,” said a police officer with the SIT, adding that the day of the victim’s body was recovered, her father had said she was raped and killed.