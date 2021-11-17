MU V-C’s office, home searched in graft case, 95 lakh seized

The Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) of the Bihar Police on Wednesday searched the office and residences of Magadh University vice-chancellor Rajendra Prasad in Bodh Gaya and his native place Gorakhpur in connection with a corruption case and seized ₹95 lakh, besides incriminating evidence, officials said.

According to SVU officials, preliminary investigation suggests the vice-chancellor has been involved in corrupt practices and violated the rule of the financial department and purchased items worth ₹20 crore without any verification and audit. When the financial officer of the MU tried to intervene in his illegal purchase and refused to sanction the amount, the V-C managed to oust him from university service and posted another officer of his choice.

Besides the V-C, the SVU has also registered a case against his private assistant Subodh Kumar under sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, besides relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Additional director general (SVU) N H Khan said Prasad had purchased items through a Lucknow-based company whose owners were his relatives. The SVU also found that the MU has only 47 guards but the administration shows 86 guards.

Khan said purchase related files were recovered from Prasad’s native place instead of MU premises.

“Papers of properties worth ₹1 crore and ₹95 lakh in cash were seized from his native place. Sleuths are interrogating Prasad at his official residence,” said an official of the probe team.