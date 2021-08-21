Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mukhiya’s husband among 2 murdered in separate incidents in rural Patna

A police officer said on condition of anonymity that Sao had political rivalry with one person defeated by Sao's wife in the Bank panchayat mukhiya election.
By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 12:00 PM IST
There were at least three gunshot injuries received by the mukhiya's husband, shot by assailants in rural Patna on Friday.

Unidentified armed criminals killed Bank panchayat mukhiya’s husband at Painal in Rural Patna late on Friday night. Bihar Police said 45-year old Pintu Kumar Sao, a resident of Narhanna village under Maner police station area, was likely murdered by professional contract killers over panchayat elections.

City superintendent of police (SP) (West) Ashok Kumar Mishra said Sao was shot at around 12.15 am when returning home in a car from Ganauria area of Bihta police station.

“There were at least two eyewitnesses who saw the killing while passing by,” said Mishra, adding that the eyewitnesses said two bike-borne criminals forced Sao’s car to stop, dragged him out of the car, and fired several rounds at him, including in the face and chest. “There were at least three gunshot injuries to his body including one in the face,” Mishra said.

He added that Sao’s family were yet to lodge a formal complaint and give their statement.

A police officer said on condition of anonymity that Sao had political rivalry with one person defeated by Sao’s wife in the Bank panchayat mukhiya election. A police officer added that Sao was apparently followed for several kilometres by the assailants before being shot near the Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS) office at Painal. Retail market and businesses in Painal downed shutters to protest the murder.

In another incident, 55-year-old Siddhnath Lal was stabbed to death at Rajpur village under Bihta police station area in Patna around 4.30am on Saturday while out for morning walk. Irate residents blocked Patna-Ara Road demanding action against the assailant.

