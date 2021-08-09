Munger minor’s killing: 4 arrested, police say a case of ‘human sacrifice’

The Munger police on Monday claimed to have cracked the case of gruesome murder of an eight-year-old girl with the arrest of four people and said it was a case of “human sacrifice”.

The girl’s mutilated body was found at a secluded spot on the banks of Ganga river on August 5.

Though the autopsy report has ruled out rape, police shared horrifying details of the crime.

Munger’s superintendent of police (SP) J J Reddy, while interacting with reporters, said one of the accused, Dilip Kumar Choudhary, a resident of Padham village, was told by self-styled tantric (sorcerer) Parvez Alam that he needed to sacrifice a girl to avert the chances of his wife’s miscarriage.

At the press conference where the police presented the four arrested accused before the media, Choudhary said he already had four children but his wife wanted a fifth one and she got in touch with Alam, a resident of Khagaria district. Alam, according to him, asked them to arrange an eye of 10-year-old boy or a girl so that he could prepare an amulet for the woman “consecrated” with the blood and eyes of a minor.

Besides Choudhary and Alam, the other two arrested accused were their accomplices Tanvir Alam and Dasrath Kumar, the police said.

The girl, a student of class 3, went missing on August 4 evening and her mutilated body was found on the banks of Ganga the next day, after which police had lodged a case against unidentified persons.

According to police, Choudhary, Tanvir and Dasrath assembled near a brick kiln and caught the girl when she was returning home after delivering lunch to her father on the banks of the Ganges. The three dragged her inside the brick kiln and thrashed her before strangulating her to death and gouging her right eye. Her body also bore injury marks on private parts, giving rise to initial suspicion that she was raped, police said.

The SP said police recovered blood-stained cloth and a pendant from the arrested accused and have sent it for forensic examination. He said the four-member medical team, which carried out the autopsy, could not find substantiate rape with the girl.

The police had earlier detained 12 people in this connection but all of them were freed after questioning.

The girl’s mother and father, however, trashed the police theory, claiming their child was raped before being killed.. “Police have cooked up a story. We need justice,” the father said.

According to residents of the village of the main accused, Dilip already has four children. “His eldest daughter is 12 years old and younger to her are two sons and a girl. Sometime back, his wife suffered miscarriage while delivering her fifth child,” said one of them, not willing to be named.