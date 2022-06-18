Murder convict from Bihar shot dead in Deoghar court

A murder convict from Bihar was shot dead Saturday inside a lawyer’s chamber at Deoghar court complex in Jharkhand where he had gone to appear in another case, police said.

The deceased, identified as Amit Singh, a resident of rural Patna, was convicted by a Patna court on April 1 this year for the murder of noted businessman and president of the Bihta Traders Association, Nirbhay Singh, who was shot dead on September 15, 2017.

Since his conviction, Amit Singh had been lodged in Beur Central Jail.

“On June 17, a five-member police team had brought him to Jharkhand for his production before a court in Deoghar in connection with the abduction of a local businessman, Chanchal Kothari, in 2012,” Beur jail superintendent Jitendra Prasad said.

According to police, Amit Singh was meeting his lawyer Rajiv Kumar Dev after appearing before the court on Saturday when two unidentified assailants entered the lawyer’s chamber and sprayed bullets on him. When the people gave them a chase, the assailants fired in the air at least six rounds and escaped, leaving behind one of their firearms.

Deoghar superintendent of police (SP) Subhash Chandra Jaat and deputy inspector general of police (Santhal Pragana range) Sudarshan Mandal later visited the spot.

The murder case in which Amit Singh was convicted along with four others had reached the Supreme Court, which, on January 5 this year, directed the trial court to complete the trial within three months and cancelled the bail granted to him by Patna High Court in August 2020, citing his criminal antecedents.

