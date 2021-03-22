Murder eyewitness killed; mob attacks police, 36 booked

An irate mob on Monday attacked and injured police personnel and vandalised vehicles after an eyewitness in a murder case was shot dead in the Lakhisarai’s Kiul area hours before he was supposed to depose before the court in the case.

The deceased, identified as Vikash Kumar (35), was on a stroll in Hakimganj locality with his child when two assailants riding a motorcycle shot him on his head. After the murder, the assailants fled the spot, leaving behind the motorcycle, which is said to be owned by cousin of undertrial prisoner Ranjit Bind, a named accused in the murder of Vikash’s maternal uncle Ramakant Yadav, who was a former director of Munger-Jamui Central Co-operative Bank.

Two passerby, including one Ravi Verma, also received gunshot injuries and were being treated at a private hospital.

Irate over the incident, locals blocked national highway-80 for over five hours and damaged a police vehicle. They also pelted stones on police, causing minor injuries to some of them.

Lakhisarai’s superintendent of police Sushil Kumar said three separate FIRs have been registered, wherein 36 people have been named. Besides, over 200 unidentified persons have been booked on various charges, including attempt to murder, rioting, assault on public servants and mischief by fire or explosive substance.

He said the number of suspects was likely to increase as police were still scanning videos to identify them.

According to police, Ramakant Yadav, said to be a close associate of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, was shot dead near Vidyapith Chowk on October 11, 2017.