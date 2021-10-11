Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Patna News / Muzaffarpur: 3 smugglers held with gold worth 3 crore
patna news

Muzaffarpur: 3 smugglers held with gold worth 3 crore

The action came after officials of DRI Muzaffarpur unit got a tip-off that three persons will be travelling with huge quantity of smuggled gold in a luxury car. The car was intercepted at Gaighat Maithi Toll plaza in the district, said officials, adding that it was also seized.
The police seized 35 gold bars. (Representational image)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 09:34 PM IST
By Avinash Kumar, Patna

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence sleuths (DRI) on Monday arrested three persons from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur and seized 35 gold bars worth 3 crore from their possession in a surveillance operation on a gold smuggling gang, said officials.

The action came after officials of DRI Muzaffarpur unit got a tip-off that three persons will be travelling with huge quantity of smuggled gold in a luxury car. The car was intercepted at Gaighat Maithi Toll plaza in the district, said officials, adding that it was also seized.

“The smuggled foreign-marked gold bars, also having alphabets and numbers on them, were hidden in a specially built cavity beneath the vehicle’s engine. All the three occupants of the vehicle confessed their crime,” said a DRI official, refusing to be identified.

While two of the arrested persons belong to Uttar Pradesh, the other is a Delhi native.

During interrogation, they revealed that another such smuggling was underway, following which the DRI will conduct another operation to nab the main financer and buyer of the gold bars, said officials.

RELATED STORIES

The gold and the car have were seized under Customs Act, and all the three arrested persons were arrested under provisions of Customs Act, 1962.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Cong leader seeks SC-monitored inquiry in Amazon’s kickback allegations

Power issue is there but Bihar ready to meet crisis: Nitish

State enhances pension for JP Senanis

Saran molestation case prime accused arrested
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 6
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
International Day of the Girl Child
Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra bandh live
Amitabh Bachchan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP