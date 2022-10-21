Nalanda University masterplan sent to ASI for world heritage status review

The integrated masterplan of the remains of ancient Nalanda University was sent to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Patna Circle to be submitted further to the UNESCO World Heritage Centre (WHC), Paris for review of its status.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A meeting of the UNESCO WHS to review the maintenance and condition of the monuments and heritage sites across the world, is expected in the first week of December this year and the ASI, Patna Circle is also supposed to submit to the ministry of culture, UNESCO wing, status report of the remains of ancient Nalanda University, the UNESCO site of the state, to be discussed at the forthcoming WHS meeting.

“We have already the integrated master plan of the ancient Nalanda University remains, sought by the ASI, Patna Circle. In the plan we have used cadastre map, satellite imagery, base map and Khesra wise use of land,” Shashank Shubhankar, DM, Nalanda, said.

Also Read:Foundation stones laid for Hiuen Tsang museum at Nalanda

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It had been under process for the last several days, he added.

“Things got delayed as we were preparing the land use map of the Rajgir Regional Planning Area as per the area, borders and population of Rajgir which have been revised after the formation of new municipal areas. The ancient Nalanda University is a part of this regional development plan,” he said.

The ASI, Patna Circle superintending archaeologist, Rukmini Bhattacharya said the integrated master plan of the World Heritage Site at Nalanda was needed for the review of its status at the WHS meeting.

“In case the WHS is not satisfied with the status, the site is pushed to the list of obscured sites,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nalanda DM said every effort is being taken to maintain World Heritage Status of the Nalanda University.

“The encroachments at the entrance of the site have for decades remained a big issue. It has to be removed. We have sent notices to 97 shops to vacate the site and shift to some other area. Shop owners have also been informed that if the instructions are not followed, strict action will be taken,” he said.

Besides, impact of air pollution over the university remains has been another focal point, he added.

“It’s being created by the high flow of vehicles on the road located along the World Heritage Site. To stop air pollution, we are preparing two alternative routes to divert the flow of vehicles,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, the ASI Patna Circle had sought from state government the integrated master plan of the site.

In a letter sent to the Nalanda district administration on October 17, the ASI had also expressed concerns that if the integrated master plan would not be submitted, Nalanda University remains would possibly lose the UNESCO site status.

It also stated the development works at the site have to be planned in the manner it was mentioned in the dossier submitted to UNESCO while seeking the World Heritage Site status.

Nalanda University is the first residential university of the country.

Located in Nalanda district of the state, the university was developed in 5th Century AD and continued to exist till 12 Century AD.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The university is stated to have 2,000 teachers and 10,000 students from across the country and from China, Korea, Japan, Mongolia and Burma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON