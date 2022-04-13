Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Nalanda youth arrested for exploding cracker at CM’s meeting sent to jail
Nalanda youth arrested for exploding cracker at CM’s meeting sent to jail

According to police, Aditya had developed a script and a video over national issues, which he wanted to discuss with the CM. On Tuesday, when he couldn't get a chance to interact with the CM, he took out a firecracker and exploded in the pandal.
The youth arrested for firecracker blast at CM Nitish Kumar’s meeting in Nalanda. (HT)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 09:33 PM IST
ByAvinash Kumar, Patna

The Nalanda police Wednesday registered a case against the youth who had exploded a firecracker near the place where chief minister Nitish Kumar was interacting with people on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident.

An officer said the youth told police he became angry and exploded the firecracker after he was not given a chance to speak to the CM.

Pawan Kumar, station house officer of Silao police station, said 23-year-old Subham Aditya was arrested after an FIR (first information report) was lodged against him. “He was sent to judicial custody on Wednesday,” he said.

According to police, Aditya had developed a script and a video over national issues, which he wanted to discuss with the CM. On Tuesday, when he couldn’t get a chance to interact with the CM, he took out a firecracker and exploded in the pandal.

Police recovered matchsticks and cracker from his possession.

