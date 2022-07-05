NDA in Bihar extends full support to Murmu
PATNA: National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday met NDA MPs and MLAs, including chief minister Nitish Kumar, upon her arrival in Patna to seek their support for the presidential polls set to be held on July 18.
Addressing the NDA leaders, Murmu said that her “roots” are in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha. “My grandmother was from Jharkhand. Bihar has been the land of Gautam Buddha, Guru Govind Singh ji, Vidyapati, Rrajendra Prasad, Anugrah Narain Singh and Samrat Ashok. It has been a sheet of democracy,” Murmu said.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi made me the candidate for President and today I have come to seek your support. The manner in which you all are supporting me, I assure to do justice top constitutional post,” she said.
Exuding confidence that Murmu will comfortably win the election, chief minister Nitish Kumar said, “It is a matter of pride that Droupadi Murmu has been made the presidential candidate and she would win with a handsome margin. It is a matter of happiness that a tribal woman is running for the highest constitutional position of the country.”
Former Bihar CM and Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi also praised the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) for making Murmu the presidential candidate and appealed to the Opposition to vote in her favour; while BJP state president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal assured full support from the land of social justice.
Earlier, Murmu was accorded a warm welcome upon her arrival at the Patna airport.
PM to participate in Bihar Vidhan Sabha function on July 12
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Patna on July 12 to participate in the concluding function of the Bihar Legislative Assembly centenary celebrations, the Bihar Legislative Assembly speaker said on Tuesday. Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha said that the PM would reach Patna on July 12 evening and unveil the 'Shatabdi Stambh' (centenary column), built-in front of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.
Lucknow police register FIR against filmmaker, two others over “Kaali” poster
The Lucknow Police on Monday registered a case against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai in connection with a controversial poster of her documentary “Kaali” in which a woman dressed up as Goddess Kaali is shown smoking a cigarette. The FIR was registered on July 4 at Hazratganj police station by advocate Ved Prakash Shukla in which he accused the Canada-based filmmaker, Leena Manimekalai, producer Asha Associates and editor Shravan Onachan of hurting people's sentiments through the film.
All educational institutions in coastal Karnataka to remain shut tomorrow
The district administrations of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have declared holiday for all educational institutions on Wednesday in view of continuing rains in the coastal region. DK deputy commissioner K V Rajendra and Udupi DC M Kurma Rao declared holidays in the districts. Educational institutions remained closed in the two districts on Tuesday also as per an earlier order. The incessant rains in the two coastal districts have resulted in landslides and damage to houses.
Compulsory retirement: Uttar Pradesh government departments asked to screen employees in 50+ age group
In a bid to improve efficiency, the Uttar Pradesh government has asked all its departments to screen employees in 50-year plus age group for compulsory retirement by the end of July. “I have been directed to say that all the establishment controlling officers working under you should complete the screening of the personnel by July 31,” said Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra in an order dated July 5. The state government had undertaken similar exercises in the past, too.
Pargaon Dungi villages flooded for fifth consecutive year due to rains
The Pargaon-Dungi villages located on the outskirts of the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport site have, for the fifth consecutive year, been flooded following incessant rains in the region. The villagers blame land filling at the airport site and lament that despite CIDCO's claims of pre-monsoon measures being taken every year, there is little change on the ground during the monsoon.
