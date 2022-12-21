NHRC teams take feedback from victims’ kin in Saran, Nitish expresses surprise on visit

PATNA: Two separate teams of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), comprising five members each, on Wednesday visited Bahrouli, the worst affected panchayat affected by the hooch tragedy in Saran district, and spoke to the affected persons undergoing treatment in hospitals and the kin of victims, officials said.

As per official figure, 42 lives have been lost so far while unconfirmed reports put the toll at 70.

After JD(U) ministers, chief minister Nitish Kumar also expressed his surprise and displeasure at the visit of the NHRC teams only to Bihar, despite bigger tragedies which took place in other states.

“Anyway, we are doing what we have to do. The investigation is on to ascertain who brought spurious liquor and from where. Who knows who was involved with it? The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was supporting prohibition till four months ago and suddenly they are opposed to it. Everything will be looked into. As far as compensation is concerned, it can be provided only under the provisions of the Public Debt Recovery Act, and for that, the perpetrators need to be arrested so that they or their property could be auctioned to pay the kin of victims,” he said on Wednesday.

A senior official said that the NHRC teams interacted with around 17 families and took detailed feedback about the turn of events since the hooch tragedy came to light, including how they got the spurious liquor, what were the initial symptoms, and the medical aid offered to them at hospitals once those in critical condition were taken there.

“They also sought information regarding the administrative help and the official who reached out to them. The teams moved around till 4 pm and also procured signatures of the kin of victims and those undergoing treatment. They also took snaps,” the official said.

The teams also met two persons, identified as Shankar Shah (45) and Taresh Mahto, who lost their eyesight after consuming spurious liquor.

The NHRC teams had reached Chapra Sadar Hospital late Tuesday evening and took details about the incident, including the number of deaths, the number of patients admitted between December 13-22, and the symptoms they had. They interacted with the hospital officials, including civil surgeon Dr. Sagar Dular Sinha, deputy superintendent Dr. SD Singh, and medical officer Dr KM Dube, for nearly an hour in a closed room.

The civil surgeon told them about 34 deaths at the hospital and eight at the PMCH, while many others went back home after recovery. He also told that some patients fled from the hospital as they started recovering.

The teams also visited Masrakh, Isuapur, Madhepura, and other areas. “The hospital fully cooperated with the NHRC team,” said a hospital official. The NHRC team did not interact with the media. It will submit its report to the commission.

