NIA conducts raids in Bihar's Purvi Champaran, arrests Madrasa teacher
National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a raid in Jamia Maria Niswa Madrasa located in the Dhaka police station area of Bihar's Purvi Champaran district and arrested a teacher.
The arrested person, who was identified as Asghar Ali, was brought to Patna on Tuesday. The Central agency also detained two others, however, they were let off after questioning along with the laptop that was recovered initially.
Notably, after the arrest of Athar Parvez and Mohammad Jallauddin of Popular Front of India from Phulwari Sharif area in Patna, the investigation reached East Champaran district as well.
After the name of Riyaz of Chakia surfaced in the investigation, many areas of the district came on the radar of security agencies. Two teams of NIA reached Motihari.
The first team of NIA probed the teacher of the Madrasa and arrested him while two others were detained for questioning. The laptop was also looked into. The two detained persons were left after the questioning.
The second team of NIA reached Asghar Ali's house located in Gad Siswaniya village of Palanwa police station area. Apart from Raxaul DSP, the police of many police stations were also with the NIA. The agency recovered five bags full of books which were taken to Patna.
Bihar Police recently busted a potential terror module with some links to extremist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) and arrested two accused from the Phulwari Sharif area of Patna for indulging in anti-India activities. Three more arrests have been made later and taking the total to five. One of the accused has been arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police from Lucknow.
Among those arrested is a retired police officer of Jharkhand, Mohammad Jallauddin and a former member of Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) "who is also a current member" of PFI and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), Athar Parvez.
ASP Phulwarisharif, Manish Kumar had said that an FIR has been lodged against a total of 26 people of which three people have been arrested.
The case has drawn wide attention in Bihar and the state ATS is involved in the investigations.Kumar had said an excerpt from an eight-page-long document the accused shared titled 'India vision 2047' talks about "subjugating coward majority community and bringing back the glory".
Kumar said that Parvez's younger brother went to jail in 2001-02 bomb blasts in the state after SIMI was banned.
He said their internal document is very objectionable and talks of "rule of Islam in India".
Kumar said an excerpt from an eight-page long document they shared amongst themselves titled 'India vision 2047' says, "PFI confident that even if 10 per cent of total Muslim population rally behind it, PFI would subjugate coward majority community and bring back the glory," he added.He said the document mentions that in case of a full-fledged showdown with the state, "apart from relying on cadres we would need help from friendly Islamic countries." (ANI)
BJP govt invoking National Security Act even in trivial cases: Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh was invoking the National Security Act even in “trivial” cases to cover up its failure to control crime. The BSP chief made the statements while reviewing preparations of the party organisations at a meeting with office-bearers and leaders from Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir in Delhi.
Speeding ambulance crashes into toll plaza in Karnataka's Udupi, kills four
Four persons died after a speeding ambulance lost control and crashed into a toll plaza near in Udupi district, Karnataka. According to reports, two of the injured had suffered severe head injuries. Footage from a close-circuit camera from the toll plaza showed the ambulance losing complete control before toppling a toll gate before crashing off. The patient who was being carried in the ambulance, 45, Gajananth was being taken from Bhatkal to Udupi. The accident took place around 4.30pm at the Shirur toll plaza.
Flight services, traffic disrupted as heavy rain batters Delhi-NCR
The downpour caused widespread waterlogging in many parts of Delhi, prompting the city traffic department to issue alerts even as it brought much-needed respite from the sweltering heat. Taking to Twitter, the department gave updates on different corners of the national capital where low-lying and residential areas were inundated.
Bengaluru woman with critical heart issue airlifted from US to Chennai in 26 hrs
A 67-year-old woman with a critical heart condition was airlifted from Portland in the United States to Chennai in a 26-hour long flight, which became one of the longest aero-medical evacuations to India. The woman was transported to Chennai in two separate private jets, one from Portland to Istanbul, Turkey, and another from Istanbul to Chennai. The first private jet had a medical team on board, including three doctors and two paramedics.
Face masks are back in Jammu & Kashmir as Covid-19 cases are at 5-month high
With Covid-19 cases increasing steadily in Jammu and Kashmir, the rule of face masks in public places has been reintroduced by authorities in many districts, including in the twin capitals of Jammu and Srinagar. The Union Territory on Tuesday recorded 333 coronavirus infections, the highest in over five months. In July 13-19 week, the infections doubled to 1,366 from 676 from the week earlier. Five deaths have been reported this month – all in Jammu.
