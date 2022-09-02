Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NIA searches premises linked to jailed Maoist in Bihar

NIA searches premises linked to jailed Maoist in Bihar

Updated on Sep 02, 2022 09:35 PM IST

Sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday carried out searches at three places in Bihar in premises linked to a jailed Maoist, people familiar with the development said

Police stand guard during a NIA raid at a property linked to Maoist leader Vijay Arya at AG Colony in Patna on Friday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
ByAvinash Kumar, Patna

The jailed Maoist leader, Vijay Arya, is a member of the central committee of the CPI (Maoist).

In Patna, the NIA searched the rented accommodation of Arya’s son Prem Pankaj and seized a mobile and laptop from his AG Colony residence. Prem’s wife Pushpa Singh confirmed the seizure.

The probe agency also searched Arya’s native village at Karma in Gaya and seized two cellphones and Aadhaar card of his son Subodh Kumar, an engineer with a private company.

In Aurangabad, the NIA searched the house of Arya’s daughter Shobha Kumari, a district board member. Sleuths seized books and Maoist literature from her house, agency sources said.

An NIA official said Arya, currently lodged in Beur central jail, had played ideologue for the CPI (Maoist), which was involved in several incidents of massacres in Bihar.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies....view detail

