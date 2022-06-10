Nitish calls for greater surveillance on prohibition, law & order

PATNA: Reiterating that maintenance of law and order remains the top priority of the state government and any laxity towards it won’t be tolerated, chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday during a high-level meeting with chief secretary Amir Subhani, additional chief secretary (Home) Chaitanya Prasad and director-general of police (DGP) S K Singhal said that liquor prohibition in the state must be enforced seriously and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

“There should be a special focus on Patna. Those found flouting the prohibition, irrespective of their status and affiliation, should be arrested and on that basis, there should be a crackdown on the supply chain,” the CM said.

The prohibition law had come into force in Bihar in April 2016.

The CM also underlined the need fast track criminal investigations so that punishment could be ensured to the culprits. “Senior police officers should carry our surprise inspections to get a hang of policing and take timely remedial steps. The district magistrate (DM) and the Superintendent of Police (SP) should hold joint meetings for the disposal of land dispute cases at least once a month, while it should be conducted strictly at the level of the sub-divisional officer (SDO) and the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO). At the block level it should be done weekly,” the CM said.

Kumar said that the land survey work should also be speeded up to reduce crime related to land disputes, which contribute to over 60% of murders. “The administration and the police have done well to keep communal cases under check and it needs to be maintained with a proactive approach,” he said.

During the high-level review meeting of law & order and liquor prohibition held at the official residence of the CM, DGP SK Singhal said that periodic review is being done at all police stations and districts to speed up investigations.

Additional director general (headquarters) JS Gangwar and ADG (CID) Jitendra Kumar in their presentations underlined the progress made in the disposal of land dispute cases, speedy trial, barricading of graveyards, and facilities for women in the police force, and posting of women sub-inspectors in police stations.

Additional chief secretary, department of prohibition, excise and registration KK Pathak gave his presentation on the actions being taken to enforce the liquor ban along with seizures and arrests made, besides the increase in ‘neera’ production, which has reached 62.8-lakh tonnes, with the support of Jeevika volunteers.

